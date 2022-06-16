Dependants of deceased Police Officers get insurance claims in Kaduna

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Yekini Ayoku, on Wednesday presented cheques totalling N92 million to 43 dependants of officers who died in active service.

DSP Mohammed Jalige said Ayoku presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, added that the payment was part of claims in the police’s Group Life Assurance Scheme for 2020/2021.

He urged the dependants of the deceased officers to make judicious use of the money.

Jalige stated that one of the dependants, Israel Micah, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting families, promised that they would use the money judiciously.