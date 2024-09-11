Department of State hosts inaugural US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue

The Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, will lead the inaugural US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue in Washington, DC on September 11 and 12, 2024.

The Assistant Secretary will host a delegation from the Nigerian Government led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

In addition to Assistant Secretary Pyatt, the United States’ delegation will include senior officials from the Bureau of African Affairs, Office of the Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, USAID’s Power Africa, Department of Energy, Development Finance Corporation, US Trade and Development Agency, and Export-Import Bank.

The dialogue will also include a public-private discussion hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce to deepen private sector partnerships and investments between the United States and Nigeria.

Over the course of the dialogue, US and Nigerian officials will discuss opportunities to expand cooperation on improving energy security and access, decarbonisation of the oil and gas sector, and accelerating the energy transition.

They will also engage on strategies to enhance Nigeria’s power sector, including electricity production and distribution.

The dialogue will advance bilateral cooperation on key State Department energy initiatives such as the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology, Women in Energy, and the Clean Energy Demand Initiative.

Additionally, participants will engage in promoting progress on US Government initiatives like Power Africa, which aims to increase electricity access and promote energy, investment in sub-Saharan Africa, USAID’s Gas Flare Programme, and the Department of Energy’s Net Zero World.

A statement on Wednesday said understanding the fundamental role the private sector plays in meeting our bilateral energy and climate goals, this dialogue aims to foster enhanced collaboration between the US and Nigerian private sectors, creating new opportunities for American and Nigerian businesses and contributing to the growth and sustainability of the energy sectors in both countries, with the goal of delivering shared prosperity to the Nigerian and American people.

The Dialogue is a key outcome of a series of successful bilateral engagements, including Secretary of State Antony’s Blinken’s trip to Nigeria in January 2024, Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell’s meeting with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar during the sixth US-Nigeria Binational Commission in April, and Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in 2023, where this dialogue was agreed.

