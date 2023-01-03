Dentsu Nigeria agencies win OAAN awards

Rapid Xtra has won the prestigious Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) award with its Heineken world-class campaign.

During the presentation of the OOH award at Dentsu Nigeria office, officials of OAAN commended the Dentsu Out-Of-Home agency’s dexterity in the advertising industry.

Rapid Xtra, which started operations in Nigeria in 2018, competed with several other agencies to shine for the keenly contested awards, according to a statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke, on Tuesday.

The agency emerged second in the Beverage and Non-Alcoholic Drinks category with the Heineken campaign while another MediaFuse Dentsu agency, Vizeum, emerged third.

The Heineken campaign, which reinforced the iconic beer status, was displayed on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge with over 10 million earned media.

Reacting to the award, Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse Dentsu, Emeka Chris Okeke, commended the Rapid Xtra team for making the network proud.

“It is exciting to see our agencies competing favourably in the market. We have consistently delivered quality and recognised for the good work that we have done.

“This is a good morale booster ahead of next year and we won’t relent on our commitment to our clients on delivering excellent service. The goal is to deliver value and quality in a manner that satisfies the client and enhances business growth,” he added.

The media advertising guru assured clients that 2023 would be a fulfilling year with improved dedication and quality output.

The Managing Director of Rapid Xtra, Chike Oputa, noted that the award would ginger the agency to deliver better quality and serve the clients better.

The vibrant OOH expert said, “We are glad to win this award. It shows our efficiency and competence in delivering top-notch and driving sales.

“What many consider as taxing appears to be what we enjoy doing best and we are excited that our efforts are being noticed and recognised. We thank our clients for allowing us to deliver this quality work and we will not relent.”