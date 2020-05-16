Club Brugge coach, Philippe Clement, has admitted Emmanuel Dennis is most likely to quit the newly crowned champions of Belgium so as to take “a new step”.

On Friday, Club Brugge were declared champions after the Belgian league was called off due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Brugge coach has now said he believes Dennis is ready to take his career to the next level after attracting interests from several top European clubs.

“It is very likely that Dennis will leave,” Clement told La Deniere Heure.

“He has a lot of interests.”