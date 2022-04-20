Dennis attracting Leeds United interest

Leeds-Live via transfer insider, Dean Jones, claimed that Leeds United could potentially look to sign Watford forward, Emmanuel Dennis ahead of next season.

Leeds have not been entirely woeful on their return to the English Premier League, with the Yorkshire-based side likely to retain their top-flight status with two wins from their remaining six league games.

But it has not been an enjoyable ride for the Whites in their first season back in the elite division.

Aside from having the worst defence, Leeds possess a lame attack that has only outscored seven other teams in the division, with only Brazil’s Raphinha managing double figures of goals.

The top priority for the club’s chiefs when the transfer window opens will be strengthening the defence and attack, and transfer expert Dean Jones believes Emmanuel Dennis is one player Leeds could make a move for to boost their output in the future.

The Nigerian international, who only joined Watford in the summer, has enjoyed a decent start in England, netting ten goals and adding another five assists for relegation-threatened Watford.

Dennis can play anywhere in attack, is fast, tricky, and was recently crowned the nutmeg king in the Premier League.

The Super Eagles star costs Watford only €4 million when switching from Club Brugge, but he is already valued at twice that amount (Transfermarkt) following his brilliant showings.