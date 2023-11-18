Denmark, Albania qualify for Euro 2024

Denmark and Albania have both secured their places at next summer’s European Championship with one game of their qualification campaign to spare.

Denmark hosted Slovenia in a winner-takes-all encounter at the top of Group H, with the two sides level on points and the winners of the match guaranteed a top-two finish.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side took the lead through Joachim Maehle after 26 minutes to temporarily leapfrog their opponents at the summit, although their lead in both the group and on the night was short-lived.

Erik Janza equalised with a fine free kick from just outside the box four minutes later, and the two sides went into the break all square – a result which would have left both teams needing to wait until the final matchday.

However, Thomas Delaney restored Denmark’s lead after Slovenia failed to clear their lines from a corner, and that goal nine minutes into the second half proved to be the winner as the Euro 2020 semi-finalists ensured that they would also be present in Germany.

Earlier in the day, Albania stamped their ticket with a 1-1 draw in Moldova, having gone into their penultimate Group E match knowing that they simply needed to avoid defeat in order to progress.