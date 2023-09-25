Demolitions: We’ve no regrets, previous administrations bastardised  city master plan – Kano Governor’s aide

The Kano State Government said it has no regrets demolishing structures that contravene the city Master Plan.

It also alleged that some previous administrations in the state bastardised the City Master Plan, thus the reason for demolition of structures by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf administration.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, disclosed this at a news Conference Monday in Lagos.

Bature spoke against the backdrop of controversies that continued to trail demolitions of structures in Kano State by the Yusuf administration.

Recall that the government on June 3, began the demolition of alleged illegal structures in the State, less than one week after the assumption of office of the Yusuf-led administration.

Yusuf during his inaugural speech, the Governor revoked all sold public places and assets by his predecessor by ordering security agencies to take over all public property.

The Governor said he would set up a panel of inquiry to ensure perpetrators and those who abetted stealing of such government property, assets and looted funds would be brought to book.

Reacting to the controversies trailing the demolitions, the CPS said that the State would continue to demolish any and every structure built on public space.

“Many of our people are in support of the demolitions. It was one of the campaign promises made by the governor.

“The structures demolished were erected in schools, mosques, play grounds, graveyards, markets and hospitals and were demolished to ensure strict adherence to the urban planning, beautification and safety of residents.

“These places are meant for public utilisation; it is therefore, disheartening to witness the incessant destruction and conversion of public places that were used to render social services by unpatriotic citizens.

“We shall bring an end to land grabbing and indiscriminate erection of illegal structures in the state,” he said.

He said that the governor was worried that some individuals wanted to set the state on fire but were resisted, noting that the administration only wanted to restore the master plan and the system.

On the Tribunal judgement that did not favour the NNPP administration, the CPS said that not only would an appeal be made but the government would petition the Judicial Council over the judgement and conduct of some of the judges.

According to him, any governor who uses his or her powers to allocate public spaces to private individuals does not mean well for the state and its people.

He, however, said that individuals or groups buying public property must learn to refrain from it.

He said the achievements of the governor within 100 days in office in areas of education, infrastructure and health could be attested to by the people.

Also, a chieftain of the party and acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson said there was enough time for the party to appeal the judgement.

Johnson said that though those affected held the demolitions against the Governor, it was the right thing to do.

He pointed out that the judgement of the tribunal was a shock to the party, especially when the governor was the only candidate among governors elected in the 2023 governorship election that polled over one million votes.

“The Governor was a very popular candidate. The NNPP won 18 out of 21 House of Representatives seats in Kano state, won two of the three Senatorial seats and led in the state House of Assembly.

“People believe that Kano is so important to be left in the hands of an opposition party but we are the most accepted.”