Demolition of Mosques: Aramoko Muslim Community speaks

Muslims in Aramoko, Ekiti State have spoken on the demolition of two mosques in the community, saying that truth has come under attack in the last three weeks.

The position of the faithful was made known in a statement by the Chairman of Aramoko Muslims Community, Alhaji Adams Olaniyi ‘Daisi.

In the statement issued in the early hours of Friday, Daisi said both Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and the representative of Ekiti Central Senatorial District, know the truth that some people are trying to twist.

The statement said: “The attention of the Muslim community in Aramoko Ekiti has been drawn to a fresh ploy by those behind the demolition of two mosques in the town, aimed at twisting the narrative, pitching the Muslim community against the State Government, and portraying us as antagonists to development.

“To achieve this small-minded objective, the perpetrators have co-opted a few individuals from the Alara-in-Council—those who share their bias against Islam—to frustrate efforts aimed at ensuring justice is served through constructive dialogue and the rebuilding of the second mosque.

“In line with their strategy, barely two hours after the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Princess Monisade Afuye, met with state Muslim leaders in Ado Ekiti on Thursday to mediate on the issue, a press statement emerged online, brazenly claiming that no mosque was ever demolished in Aramoko.

“The statement—fraudulently backdated to Tuesday, 8 April 2025—was signed by Chief Kola Oyebade, the Sajowa of Aramoko Ekiti. Purporting to counter a publication by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), led by Professor Ishaq Akintola, which appeared on Monday, 7 April, the Alara-in-Council insisted there was “never a mosque or any known worship centre within the radius of the parcel of land where the New Oja Oba Market was built in the Sabo area of our community.”

“Barely 24 hours before this, a similar statement, attributed to the Chairman of Ekiti West Local Government, Hon. Moses Omojola, also claimed that no mosque ever existed on the site.

“These two contradictory statements are not only detached from reality but also share a disturbing commonality—they exploit emotions and attempt to cast Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele as a victim. Is this not a clear case of sycophancy at its peak?

“It is mischievous—if not outrightly callous—for anyone to label the Aramoko Muslim Community, which voluntarily gave up its first mosque for the market project, as anti-development or as opponents of Senator Bamidele. From the onset of the project to its completion, we supported the initiative as civic-minded citizens. We welcomed the Senator and the project in good faith, endorsing it both morally and spiritually.

“Let it be restated for the record that we remain supportive of Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s administration and will not participate in or encourage any action that may undermine his government. Equally, we hold no personal vendetta against Senator Bamidele, but we believe it is necessary to engage him and his advisers constructively to address the injustice of the second mosque’s demolition. Sadly, certain politicians in Ekiti West, desperate to gain favour with the Senate Leader, now see this issue as an opportunity to demonstrate misplaced loyalty. What a shameful display of opportunism!

“We therefore urge the Ekiti State Government, Senator Bamidele, and other stakeholders to distance themselves from those offering tainted advice and attempting to politicise this sensitive matter. We trust Senator Bamidele, with his exposure and experience, to separate the wheat from the chaff—to distinguish genuine counsel from hollow praise.

“Perhaps the most ludicrous part of the recent statements is the bold claim that no mosque ever existed on the site. This is not only an outright falsehood but also reveals a deep-seated prejudice. Ironically, it was the same Chief Kola Oyebade—who now denies the mosque’s existence—who, at a meeting with the Alara-in-Council after the market’s completion, spoke on behalf of the council and gave the Muslim community the go-ahead to rebuild the mosque. The minutes of that meeting are available and can be presented when required.

“In addition, we have photographic evidence of the demolished mosque. And as the saying goes, ‘A picture is worth a thousand words.’ Only a dishonest mind would choose to deny visible facts. Moreover, just weeks before the demolition, the Alara-in-Council and selected members of the Aramoko Development Association met with the Muslim community to agree on a demarcation between the mosque and the market. We had already begun moving materials to the site when we were advised to hold off and allow the Alara-in-Council to handle the project. Shortly afterwards, High Chief Asao, the second-in-command to the Alara, ordered blocks and cement and mobilised workers to the site. If indeed no mosque existed there, what was the demarcation for? A lie has speed, but truth has endurance.

“Instead of resorting to blackmail and peddling distortions, we urge those responsible to act with the fear of God and stop sowing seeds of discord among the people of Aramoko. Their propaganda is heating up the polity unnecessarily and tarnishing the image of our beloved town. The sooner the truth is restored, the better for all.

“Finally, as we await the final decision of the Ekiti State Government and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, we seize this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to Governor Oyebanji, Deputy Governor Afuye, the media, and Muslim leaders within and outside Ekiti for their invaluable support over the past three weeks. Though often described as a minority in Aramoko with little clout to challenge ‘constituted authority’, your solidarity has amplified our voice. We are grateful. May God bless you all.”

