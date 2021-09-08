Demolition: lkorodu traders appeal for alternative, affordable shops

Traders whose shops were demolished at the Ikorodu roundabout have appealed to the Lagos State Government to provide affordable shops for them to engage in their daily business activities.

They made the appeal through the Iyaloja of Ikorodu, Alhaja Taofikat Allynson, after the demolition exercise on Wednesday, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Ministry of Transport has commenced demolition of structures on the right of way at Ikorodu roundabout for the construction of the bridge to ease traffic congestion.

Allynson, pleaded with the Ikorodu Local Government Chairman, Wasiu Adesina, to meet the traders’ request by building quality markets and rehabilitation the existing ones

The Iyaloja said that they were given short notice on the demolition exercise though they had complied and started moving their goods.

She appealed to the council to build more shops to accommodate more traders so that the roundabout would be decongested after the completion of the bridge

“We know that the construction of bridge at the roundabout will bring more development to Ikorodu but we appeal to the government to create an alternative place for us.

“Most of the shops constructed by the government are very expensive, that is the reason some of us came out to sell our goods at the roundabout.

“If we have an alternative place that is affordable, we will all move there without any regret,” she said.

Allynson assured the chairman that the revenue generated in all the markets would be reviewed for the growth and development of the community

She said that the revenue collection procedure was a very rigorous task, sometimes they engaged in combat with some traders over the payment of local government tickets.

The Iyaloja advised the chairman to create an awareness campaign on the need for traders to promptly pay for the council levy tickets.

She urged the council boss to fix street lights around the market for traders who engage in night trading.

The Ikorodu Local Government Chairman, Wasiu Adesina, in his reactions promised to build more shops that would accommodate enough traders during a market stakeholders meeting at the council secretariat.

Adesina urged market heads to ensure an increase in revenue generation from the market to enable his administration to embark on construction of quality market infrastructures.

According to the chairman, some old markets like Obun-Ale would be reconstructed and changed to Kee-klamp shops to accommodate more traders as well as to serve as an alternative for those whose shops were demolished.

“The local government is ready to obey your request but will be difficult if little or no revenue comes from the market, in fact, some heritage markets will be remodeled to accommodate more traders.

“Also, we will soon commence construction of drainages at the Sabo market to prevent flood and repair the dilapidated gate.

“We will distribute uniform to taskforce that will support the market heads to facilitate collection of revenue and impose fine on defaulters.

“The local government is ready to serve you well if you serve us well, however, all hands must be on deck,” the council boss said.