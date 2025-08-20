 Demolition: Court asks Daniel to present property documents in two weeks

The Ogun High Court sitting in Sagamu has directed a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, to present the necessary documents requested by the state government within two weeks.

At the resumed hearing of Suit No: HCS/371/2025 on Tuesday, Justice O. S. Oloyede directed Senator Daniel to present his papers to the government in line with the request made to him and other residents in the area.

O.T. Olaotan (Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice), who represents the government, alongside R.B. Kadiri (DCL), A.E. Odukoya, and W.A. Onawole, informed the court that an interlocutory injunction and counter-affidavits have been filed in response to the motion by Daniel and served on the claimants’ counsel.

The counsel noted that the matter was not ripe for hearing and that the court was also not inclined to take the application.

However, A.O. Kotoye (SAN), with O.T. Are and A.O. Adeniyi for the claimants, applied for the court to extend the interim order earlier granted, which will automatically abate after seven days.

The defence argued that the court should order the claimants/applicants to take advantage of the two-week extension announced by the government and furnish the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning with the necessary documents, which others served with the same notices have been complying with.

Justice Oloyede thereafter asked the parties to maintain the status quo. He also urged them to explore settlement options.

He further directed the claimants/applicants to take advantage of the extension and furnish the relevant government agency with the necessary documents as requested by the government.

Counsel for the claimants and defendants both agreed that the matters be adjourned to 13th October 2025.

The court consequently adjourned the matter to the date agreed by the parties for the hearing of the pending applications.

Post Views: 20