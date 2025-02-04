Demolition Clash: Kano government confirms three dead, begins probe

The Kano State Government has confirmed the death of three persons following a clash between residents and security agents during a demolition exercise at Rimi Zakara, Ungogo Local Government Area.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Monday evening.

“The state government will investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent land dispute at Rimin Zakara, Ungogo LGA, which resulted in the loss of three lives,” Waiya said.

According to him, the casualty figures were based on information provided by security agencies.

Waiya disclosed that the government would establish a commission of inquiry to thoroughly examine the factors that led to the dispute and the demolition of the affected buildings.

He revealed that the government had verified and identified 840 legal occupants in the area who would be issued grant title certificates.

According to Waiya, “The operation was conducted at the request of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the rightful owner of the land, to evacuate illegal occupants.

“There have been lingering disputes over the land for about 40 years. BUK’s previous attempts to remove illegal structures were unsuccessful.”

He explained that despite notices served to illegal occupants, they remained defiant and allegedly engaged hoodlums who launched an attack, injuring security agents.

Waiya noted that security personnel acted in self-defence during the clash but stressed that the committee’s probe would determine the root cause of the conflict.

The commissioner extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

