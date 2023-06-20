Demolition: APC Chieftain urges Tinubu to stop Kano Governor

A Chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress APC in Kano, Alhajj Alhassan Yaryasa, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently prevail on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to stop the ongoing demolition spree by his government.

Yaryasa, who is a former Coordinator of the Tinubu Camping Organisation for Kano South, made the call in an interview in Kano Tuesday.

He said the call was necessary so as to prevent the situation from degenerating into something else, as the exercise was nothing, but a personal vendetta against the former State’s Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yaryasa noted that the demolition spree being perpetrated by the NNPP-led government was a clear indication that the new government was only interested in destroying the legacies of the former governor.

“If the government likes, let it demolish flyovers Ganduje built or the uncompleted projects he (Ganduje) inherited from Kwankwaso and completed them. We can’t continue to waste public funds by demolishing places built with billions of naira just because the new government is not on good terms with the former”, he said.

He called on President Tinubu to advise Governor Yusuf against any attempt to tamper with the newly created Emirates, saying any attempt to dissolve the new Emirate would be met with stiffer resistance from the masses.

“President Tinubu should caution Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against this demolition spree because of its negative economic impact on the state.”

“Tinubu should also advise the governor against his planned dissolution of the new Emirates because it will not augur well for the state,” he said.

He also called on the National Assembly NASS to make a law that would prevent politicians, especially governors, from meddling in the affairs of traditional institutions in the country.

The Punch