Democratising luck, by Tony O. Elumelu

Distinguished guests, fellow changemakers, and visionary legacy builders. It is a profound honour to stand before you today, sharing not only my journey, but the mission that has come to define my life.

I must thank my friend Bob Gay for inviting me to this event, to share my experience. I would also like to congratulate Legacy Builders and Groco for this event and creating this incredible platform.

As a firm believer in the power of collaboration, I know that gatherings like this bring together like-minded individuals, who are committing their resources in advancing the cause of humanity.

So why am I here? Let me tell you a bit about me: My name is Tony Elumelu. I am an African. I am a businessman. And I am a philanthropist. I came from almost nowhere and have achieved a lot.

Let me begin with Africa – mention Africa, you get many responses – beauty, size, mineral wealth, nature, but also poverty, strife, conflict. Some of what you hear is true – some not. I want to begin by talking about Africans – specifically young Africans – some of the most industrious, entrepreneurial people in the world.

Africa’s population is currently 1.5 billion – it will double in 25 years. The median age is 19 – in Latin America it’s 31 – in Asia and the US 38. Africa is home to 24 of the world’s 25 fastest-growing populations. My country Nigeria will, according to the Economist, overtake the US, as the world’s third most populous country by 2050.

Young people are important to me – and Africa has more – many more – than elsewhere. I know these entrepreneurs – these young Africans who can transform Africa. I founded the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and for the past 15 years, I have dedicated myself to a mission close to my heart: empowering African entrepreneurs.

I have spent USD100 million. Why? Because of that belief that entrepreneurs hold the key to unlocking Africa’s untapped potential. They are the innovators, the dreamers, and the builders who can transform not only their own lives but entire economies.

Let me give some more background. I started out my career as a banker. I was lucky to get a job. I had no silver spoon, no international education.

I worked hard and when I saw an opportunity to do more, I took it. I led a group of investors to turn around a struggling bank and make it profitable. That opportunity led to what is the largest bank merger in sub-Saharan Africa to date.

Our banking group now is in 20 countries in Africa, it is on four continents – we are the only African bank regulated to take deposits in the US. We bank over 45 million customers.

Because Africa is a continent of opportunity, I diversified. My Group is one of the largest oil producers in Nigeria – we are one of the largest power producers – we have acquired one of the Top 3 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria. We also invest in and manage real estate, healthcare and technology.

We are doing well – but also, we are doing good. Nigeria has huge resources and effectively no power – we are changing that – it means not just businesses, but schools and hospitals are beginning to function.

If you come to our federal capital – you will stay in Transcorp Hilton – our flagship hotel – again we have invested over USD130 million, making it a world class destination – for leaders – for business – for families. But also, as a gateway to investment in Africa.

So, I have done well. But my journey has been shaped by a combination of luck, as well as opportunity, grit, and resilience.

I am where I am today because I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time — I was prepared to seize the moment when luck presented itself.

However, I believe luck and opportunity should not be reserved for a select few. We cannot claim to be rich when there is pervasive poverty that is evident all around us. This belief has always been guided by a question that fuels my purpose:

How do I extend the same opportunity I had to young Africans who have not been as fortunate? How can I democratise luck? This question inspired my wife and I to invest in the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

In 2015, we committed USD100 million to identify, train and fund the businesses of African entrepreneurs over 10 years. Today, we have granted 2.5 million Africans with access to training on TEFConnect, our online portal, and lifted over two million individuals out of poverty. We have also disbursed more than USD100 million in direct funding to over 21,000 beneficiaries, who have created 1.5 million jobs, and generated USD4.2 billion in revenue across the continent.

We also learnt; we can’t do it just by ourselves – our programme receives over 300,000+ applications a year. So, we now work with the EU, the UN, the Red Cross – and with family foundations, we launched a programme with the Ikea Foundation – they use our execution ability – we amplify the good.

Our youth inspires me. They are creating jobs and eliminating poverty. Their impact is being felt in their communities and across the continent as they come up with solutions that are transforming Africa. My greatest fulfillment comes from the legacy we are building, the lives we are transforming, and the profound impact of what the Tony Elumelu Foundation now represents.

However, there is still more to be done. Every young African with a dream should have a fair shot at realising it. I often think back to my childhood. I watched my mother, a hardworking entrepreneur, build a small business with sheer determination. She ran a restaurant, and I helped her out, learning the fundamentals of business, not from a classroom but from her unwavering resilience and resourcefulness.

I saw first-hand how access to capital and mentorship could mean the difference between a thriving business and one that never gets off the ground. That lesson never left me.

Democratising luck is not just about finance – it is about knowledge-sharing, about mentorship, about building networks that support and uplift. We must create a continent where young entrepreneurs are not paralysed by systemic barriers, but propelled forward by opportunity. We will bring back hope.

To those who have achieved success, I say this: We must do more. Become a mentor, an investor, a champion for those who only need a chance. Africa will not rise by chance – it will rise because of deliberate action, because of people who refuse to accept the status quo and choose instead to create the future we deserve.

I am not interested in looking backwards – I don’t look at historic causes of our problems – but at the current solutions. I invite each of you to explore how you can be part of our mission to drive meaningful and sustainable impact. Together, we can transform the African continent, one entrepreneur at a time. Join us as we democratise luck, and we will create a future where every African can dream—and achieve.

I look forward to engaging with you – and I am joined by the CEO of the Foundation, Somachi Chris-Asoluka and fellow Trustee Alexander Trotter. Thank you.

. Being the Keynote Remarks delivered by the Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, and Chairman of Heirs Holdings Group, UBA Group, Transcorp Group, Tony O. Glumly at the Legacy Builders Palm Beach Conference held at the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America on February 4, 2025.

