Democracy must lead to development — Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammed Idris, has called for collective unity amongst people to achieve the dividend of democracy.

The Minister said democracy is nothing if it doesn’t bring progress, development and unity among the people.

Idris stated this during a courtesy visit by the members of the North Central Zone of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday.

He said: “It was for this reason that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is constantly promoting the dual concepts of unity and economic prosperity to our people; as the chief image maker of Nigeria, that is the message I am also disseminating.

“National reorientation is at the heart of the change and hope that we all desire for this country; each one of us has the responsibility to recover his steps and do the right thing.”

Idris called in the members of the party to unite and engage more so that they can achieve great things for the country.

The Minister disclosed the need for the party to galvanise people towards a common understanding and shared vision for what the country should be and this could be achieved through the party machinery across all levels.

In his speech, the National Vice Chairman of the APC North Central, Alhaji Bawa Rijau, on behalf of the National Working Committee of the APC and Zonal Executives congratulated the Minister on his well-deserved appointment.

Rijau also thanked President Tinubu for appointing one of their own to this important position, adding that it was a clear indication that he appreciated the role Idris played during the campaign.

The delegation assured the Minister of their support at all times, charging him to work with his colleagues in the cabinet to fast-track development in the zone.

Rijau said: “The North Central zone did very well in the last election.

“And because of this, we expect you and your cabinet colleagues to work together to ensure that the interests of the North Central are protected.”