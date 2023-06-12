Democracy Day: Why Nigeria must recognize Abiola – lawyer

A former Chairman of Young Lawyers Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association, Oaikhena Osagie, has called for continuous recognition of democracy martyr, Chief M.K.O Abiola, and late rights campaigner, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Osagie made the call in a statement to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day Monday.

He said that the nation’s democracy could not be effectively celebrated without recourse to the sacrifices and contributions of heroes of democracy including Abiola and Fawehinmi.

Osagie noted that democracy connoted freedom, saying that any government without tolerance for freedom could not be democratic.

According to him, it is important to uphold democratic norms and continually recognise individuals who strive to give effect to democratic principles.

“Today, our dear country celebrates democracy.

“We must, therefore, remember our hero, Chief Moshood Abiola of blessed memory, who undoubtedly won a presidential election in this country.

“We remember his bold declarations and we urge those in authority to recognise late Chief M. K. O. Abiola, as a former President of Nigeria, for the purpose of wound healing.

“We must also remember the legal generalissimo, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), a true democrat, a bright star in our legal firmament, a fearless advocate, who led countless heroic battles for entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.

“Fawehinmi, in his struggles, was severally detained by the military.

“In expounding our democratic constitutional principles, the case of Gani Fawehinmi and others versus Gen. Ibrahim Babangida ( 2003) LPELR – 1255 (SC) is a fine testimony of Gani Fawehinmi’s quest for democracy,” he said.

Osagie called on Nigerian lawyers to emulate Fawehinmi in contributing to democracy through legal activism.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 6, 2018, declared June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day instead of May 29.

The declaration was in honour of Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

Abiola died in detention in the struggle to reclaim the mandate.

The declaration followed many years of agitations by civil society groups that Abiola must be immortalized.