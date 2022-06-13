Democracy Day: University Don urges politicians to de-emphasize money-induced politics

Dr. Kabir Sani of the Department of Political Science, Bauchi State University, Gadau, has urged politicians to de-emphasize money politics and imposition of candidates, so as to ensure democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

Sani stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the 23 years of unbroken democracy in the country, Monday in Bauchi.

He said that money-induced politics and imposition of candidates would only succeed in creating more problems for the country’s nascent democracy.

“If we want the 23 years of democracy to be sustained, our politicians and party leaders should discourage money politics in the country,” he maintained.

According to the don, democracy ought to guarantee regular, free and fair elections, freedom of expression and association, accountability of the administrative organs and universal suffrage.

“It should also guarantee equal rights and participation of citizens in the formulation and implementation of development plans as well as security for the entire populace.

“Most importantly, democracy should be able to enhance provision and equal distribution of resources and basic human needs and allow a fragile state to manage its resources,” Sani said.

He added that democracy in Nigeria had turned out to be the most supported political tool for development and social change.

The don stressed the need for citizens to understand that democracy is a system of government that gives preference to citizens’ participation in the decision making process.

“Democracy must also be used as a weapon for securing and building the nation for the collective good of all, while upholding the principles of justice, peace and rule of law,” he stressed.

June 12 of every year has been set aside to commemorate Democracy Day, with national public holiday.

NAN also reports that until June 6, 2018, democracy day was held annually on May 29, marking the day the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999.

NAN