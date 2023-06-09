Democracy Day: Tinubu to address Nigerians next week

President Bola Tinubu is billed to address the nation Monday, June 12, in commemoration of Democracy Day.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this Friday while addressing a world press conference in Abuja.

Akume also unveiled a two-item programme for the year’s Democracy Day.

According to him, this year’s celebration would be kept low-key, owing to the fact that the nation just came out of an elaborate Presidential inauguration Programme.

“It is important to note that the Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May, 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extra-ordinary sacrifice for the enthronement of the democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date.

“However, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four (4) years according to the Nigerian Constitution.

“To commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that Democracy has ensued, as well as areas where we need to make improvements. It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s Democracy celebration is ‘Hope Reassured’.

“It is pertinent to state that having had an elaborate Presidential inauguration this year, activities to mark the 2023 June 12, Democracy Day will be low key with the following two major activities:

“Presidential Broadcast, Monday, 12th June, 2023,7:00am.

“The events will be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms,” the SGF confirmed.