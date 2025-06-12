Democracy Day: Security beefed up as Tinubu visits National Assembly

Security has been beefed up at the National Assembly for President Bola Tinubu’s visit to mark the 2025 Democracy Day on Thursday (today).

This followed the invitation by the National Assembly to President Tinubu to address a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed policemen, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Sergeants-at-Arms were seen manning entrances to the complex.

Only accredited journalists with tags covering the assembly and essential staff were granted access to the building.

NAN also reports that the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had said that the Senate would initiate a legislation that would mandate the President to annually deliver a State of the Nation Address in the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly on June 12.

Bamidele said: “It is our desire to institutionalise the state of the nation address.

“We will bring a bill to address it to ensure that it is institutionalised.

“People should look forward to it.

“President Tinubu is working with the National Assembly in that regard.

“We are initiating a bill very soon to institutionalise the State of the Nation Address.”

