As the nation celebrates the 2021 Democracy Day, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their tribal and religious backgrounds, to defend the nation’s unity.

In her Democracy Day message, Mrs Tinubu said: “I congratulate the government and citizens of Nigeria at home and in the diaspora on the commemoration of the commencement of the fourth republic, and the longest chain of civilian rule our country, Nigeria, has witnessed.

“I have seen a Nigeria that is a diamond in the rough – resource and culture-rich, with vast human capital, and huge potential for growth. We have survived a civil war, various military regimes, civil unrest and emerged on the other side, still waxing strong.

“We have witnessed growth in various facets of our nationhood. We have also been plagued by insecurity, and divergent voices speaking against the unity and peace of our nation.

“In spite of it all, we must continue to bring to the fore the diversity and resilience that we are known for, defending her unity, and upholding the honour and glory of Nigeria.”