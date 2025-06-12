Democracy Day: MKO, icon of Nigeria’s democratic history – MAPOLY Alumni group

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association has joined the country in reflecting on the sacrifices that shaped the country’s democratic landscape, affirming that late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola remains an iconic figure in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The tribute was contained in a statement issued by the MAPALUM National Public Relations Officer, Ganiyu Olowu, on Thursday.

Olowu disclosed that the association’s National President, Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to upholding Chief MKO Abiola’s legacy, stating: “Chief MKO Abiola remains an iconic figure in Nigeria’s democratic history and an enduring benefactor of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic. His unwavering commitment to education, youth empowerment, and national development laid the foundation upon which MAPOLY continues to thrive”.

Soaga testified that MKO’s legacy lives on through the institution bearing his name and the countless graduates who carry forward his vision.

“On this significant day, MAPALUM stands united in honouring his memory, not only as a pioneer of democracy but as a champion of human progress. As alumni, we recognise our responsibility to uphold the ideals he fought for—justice, knowledge, and civic engagement. We rededicate ourselves to fostering these values in our communities and beyond” the statement stressed.

It reads in part: “The June 12 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the most credible in Nigeria’s history, marked a turning point in the nation’s quest for democratic governance. Its annulment led to an era of intensified civic activism, strengthening pro-democracy movements and ultimately paving the way for the democratic system Nigeria enjoys today.

“For MAPOLY, Chief MKO Abiola is more than a national icon—he is a foundational benefactor whose vision and generosity established the polytechnic’s proud legacy. His commitment to education, youth empowerment, and institutional excellence is reflected in the thousands of students and alumni whose lives have been positively shaped by the institution bearing his name.

“MAPALUM proudly reaffirms that MKO Abiola’s name is inseparable from the history and identity of the polytechnic. His contributions remain timeless, and his vision continues to motivate graduates committed to national progress and civic responsibility.

“As we mark this important day, the Association honours Chief MKO Abiola’s indelible legacy, offering prayers for his peaceful repose and reaffirming our commitment to democracy, civic engagement, and institutional growth—values that he championed throughout his lifetime”.

MAPALUM prayed that that June 12 serves as a perpetual reminder of the enduring power of the people’s voice—and the responsibilities that come with freedom, justice, and democratic governance.

