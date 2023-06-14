Democracy Day: MAPAMA congratulates Tinubu, tasks president to ease subsidy removal hardship

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria, urging him to walk the talk regarding his promises on providing adequate and appropriate social and economic measures to ease the hardship inherent in the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

MAPAMA urged Tinubu to sustain efforts and audacity as promised in his first Democracy Day nationwide broadcast to ensure that the halted supportive oil funds are invested in country’s education, health and power sectors, as well as provide infrastructure that will boost the economy and subsequently deliver a prosperous future for all Nigerians.

MAPAMA, in a press release signed by its Head, Media and Publicity Committee, Tajudeen Balogun, called on President Tinubu to appreciate Nigerians’ patience and understanding, with respect to his inaugural declaration, just as many administrations had in the past attempted fuel subsidy removal, but without success.

It advised that while their cooperation should not be taken for granted, the new administration should be transparent, accountable and responsive in this new era, as well as national reality.

Again, MAPAMA called on President Tinubu to ensure that his administration beams its searchlight on the claimed N2.8 trillion fuel subsidy debt the Federal Government allegedly owed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited NNPCL according to its Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

“MAPAMA strongly supports all moves by the President Tinubu led-administration to deal decisively with the Nigerian oil cartels who had for years, brought down the country’s economy to its knees. It reiterates that the cabals deserved no mercy, therefore, should be unveiled and made to face the full wrath of the law in good time.

“The organisation is equally delighted about President Tinubu’s pledged commitment to the Rule of Law. It declares that the President’s declaration that unnecessary illegal orders “used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated” is on point. No doubt, this is one of the veritable instruments to build and advance Nigeria’s democracy, therefore, the President must also ensure that he stands by his promise in this regard,” said the statement.

Still on justice administration, MAPAMA urged President Tinubu to ensure that the Nigerian law enforcement agencies upscale their conducts, especially when dealing with cases of national interest. The era of lack-lustre approach to serious corrupt cases, such that critical and criminal cases are bungled in the end should be over.

“It’s against this background that MAPAMA calls on the Department of State Services DSS to handle the ongoing investigations of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele comprehensively and professionally. It’s not disputable that Emefiele’s tenure as the CBN boss was fraught with many controversial and illegal monetary policies. This is the reason why his case and others still to come should be handled with all sense of seriousness.

“Therefore, MAPAMA urges that alleged criminal acts under Emefiele’s watch should be the focus, rather than the public to be given the impression of witch-hunt or political vendetta.”

The association says if the appropriate law enforcement agencies failed in their expected constitutional responsibility in dealing with Emefiele’s alleged criminal, financial and professional misconducts, this will take the country miles backward, hence, the corruption thrives and the campaign against it remains a mere mockery and jamboree!

“MAPAMA unequivocally detests this, especially at this critical time and with this new administration which seems adequately ready to confront all our national challenges,” it said.