Democracy Day: Let’s reaffirm our commitment to participatory leadership, says Amb. Sarafa Isola 

A former High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has declared that the country commemorates Democracy Day, not merely as a date on the calendar, but as a living tribute to the sacrifices, ideals, and triumphs of the Nigerian people.

This assertion was contained in a press statement personally signed by the diplomat and sent to The Eagleonline on Thursday.

As Nigeria marks 2025 Democracy, (on June 12) Ambassador Isola called for a re-affirmation of commitment to inclusive development, participatory leadership and justice for all.

In a statement titled “June 12: Democracy is Nigeria’s Covenant of Hope—Let’s Honour It”, Ambassador Isola established: “Our democracy must be deepened in principle and practice. We must champion citizens’ education, civic engagement, judicial independence, press freedom, and economic prosperity. These are the instruments through which democratic dividends are delivered.”

The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development (2007-2008) affirmed that June 12 echoes the courage of citizens who believed that freedom, accountability, and the supremacy of the ballot box must define our national destiny.

Isola, a former Secretary to Ogun State Government, recalled from the streets of Ojota to that of Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt, from the ballots of June 12, 1993 to the national rebirth it inspired, asserting: “our story is one of resilience and rebirth”.

Ambassador Isola’s statement reads in part: “Democracy, though imperfect, remains humanity’s boldest experiment in collective governance. It reminds us that sovereignty resides not in symbols of power but in the will of the people. It is a contract of conscience—a bond between lead and the led.

Also Read

“As we reflect on this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to inclusive development, participatory leadership, and justice for all. Our democracy must be deepened in principle and practice. We must champion citizens’ education, civic engagement, judicial independence, press freedom, and economic prosperity. These are the instruments through which democratic dividends are delivered”.

He called on Nigerians to make this year’s Democracy Day rekindle in them, the courage to be truthful, the humility to serve with honour, and the wisdom to choose dialogue over division.

The former Minister added: “As a lifelong advocate of good governance, I join millions across our homeland and the diaspora in saluting Nigeria’s democratic journey. The road may not be smooth, but our faith must remain unshaken.

“May we walk it together—in unity, in dignity, and with unyielding hope”.

The Eagleonline reports that Isola was High Commissioner of Nigeria to the UK from 2021–2023.

Post Views: 4