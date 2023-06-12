Democracy Day: Kebbi Gov. declares Nigeria’s diversity must remain source of unity

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi said the diversity of Nigeria must remain its source of unity.

Idris said this in his message to the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of 2023 Democracy Day, in Birnin-Kebbi Monday.

He said: “God created us differently for us to appreciate and love each other.

“Although these differences are so glaring, we must, however, understand one another and use that as a comparative advantage.

“This comparative advantage, coupled with demographic supremacy in the comity of nations, should be put to proper use,” he said.

According to him, the comparative advantage should be used to propel Nigeria into more formidable developments, entrenchment of democracy and bolstering socio-economic prosperity.

Idris, who was elated that the country’s democratic trajectory had remained on course from 1999 till date, said that it had trudged on successfully in spite of some perceived odds.

He also said that Nigerians had a lot to celebrate as far as democracy was concerned.

The governor, however, agreed that more still needed to be done in order to meet the myriad of yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

He pledged that he would not disappoint the electorate in the state, assuring that they would find APC and its candidates at all levels worthy of their mandates.

Idris promised to religiously fulfill all his campaign promises to take the state to greater heights.

He reiterated his commitment to judicious use of resources, creation of jobs, empowerment of people through agriculture and execution of projects with direct bearing on the populace.

“My administration will join hands with influential people of Kebbi state origin at national level to secure resources for reinvestment in the state to facilitate economic prosperity,” he said.