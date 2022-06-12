Democracy Day: ‘I ‘ll dedicate my campaign to the spirit of June 12’ – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has pledged not to betray the confidence reposed in him, declaring that he dedicated himself and his upcoming campaign to the spirit of June 12 and what it best symbolizes for contemporary Nigeria.

Tinubu made the pledge in a statement he personally signed to mark this year’s Democracy Day

“I shall never forget the confidence they have reposed in me and shall always do my best for the nation and my party.

“The role they have given me is one of weighty responsibility and sober consideration.

“On this Democracy Day, I dedicate myself and my upcoming campaign to the spirit of June 12 and what it best symbolizes for today’s Nigeria” Tinubu said.

The former Governor of Lagos State noted Just like democracy finally won against dictatorship, he knew that prosperity “shall overcome poverty, peace shall outlast violence, compassion will conquer hatred and good will defeat evil. Justice, security, and economic development will visit and reside in every hamlet, household, village, and city in our nation. The spirit of June 12 shall expand to become the spirit of Nigeria and our national greatness and destiny”.

The APC presidential flagbearer prayed that people from all walks of life and all parts of the country unite to build a more industrious and peaceful society such that all Nigerians may enjoy a greater future.

The statement read in part: “This occasion also compels us to again thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his successful efforts to name today June 12 as Democracy Day for our beloved republic. God bless Nigeria.

“May the souls of the martyrs of June 12 and the Democratic struggle continue to rest in peace.

“But the love of the human spirit for freedom and justice is unstoppable. No amount of weaponry, no measure of suppressive force and no amount of propaganda can long restrain the cry for liberty and the rightful demand for a voice in how society is governed.

“That election, though almost thirty years ago, provides vital and reassuring lessons to Nigeria today. First, it shows that we are capable of democratic excellence and conducting elections as good as anywhere else on earth. Second, Chief MKO Abiola won a truly national mandate. His victory and mandate, though unfairly and unlawfully stolen, shows Nigeria’s unity is not an impractical dream. Although we are diverse in terms of ethnicity and religion, we all seek good governance, a better life and the positive things that result from sustained good governance.

“For me personally, Democracy Day holds a special meaning. I was a close supporter of MKO Abiola and had entered politics believing that we could change the face of this nation for permanent good. When the military dictatorship tried to bury that dream, I was there at the birth of the NADECO movement. The democratic lessons I learned then have guided the path of public service which I have tried to follow since those days.

“This year, Democracy Day holds even greater significance. We just concluded fair, transparent, and open primaries in our party, the All Progressives Congress. The PDP also concluded their own primaries a few days earlier. Other parties too have conducted primaries. Even though we shall engage in intense and important political competition during the coming presidential campaign, I congratulate all the other candidates for their nominations and their parties for doing their part to sustain democratic processes as the mainstay of our political life”.

He recalled that the APC was able to conduct a successful primary election due to the sage leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and key party stakeholders like the Governors, party leadership and the Delegates, adding that he was fortunate enough to win the ruling APC primary due to the support of so many important people in the party.