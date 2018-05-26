Democracy Day: Gov. Ugwuanyi celebrates with Muslim community in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday joined the Muslim community in a Jumat service to mark the 19th Democracy Day and successful third year administration.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, Leader of the State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Danmallam Mohammed and other government dignitaries.

The event, which was part of activities to mark the day which will be officially commemorated on May 29, featured special prayers for the nation by Alhaji Zulqarnaini Saeed, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Owerri Rd.

Addressing the Muslim community after the Jumaat service in Enugu, Ugwuanyi thanked them for their prayers and support to his three year old administration.

He said: “Thank you for your prayers and support to my three years old administration and for the unity of the nation.

“Enugu State is peaceful and secured for all; no matter where you come from, whether you are Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo or other tribes, we are one.’’

In his message, the chief Imam urged Nigerians to always love one another adding that it would be the only weapon to achieve peace and unity in country.

He also advised them to continue to pray for leaders irrespective of their short comings.

Also speaking, the Sarkin Hausawa of Enugu State, HRH Abubakar Sambo, said that Nigerians should continue to show love to one another as the Bible and Quran commanded.

Sambo pledged the cooperation and support of Muslims in the state to the governor adding that that the 19th years of democracy was worth celebrating despite the challenges the country was passing through.

He said: “With love for one another, Nigeria will remain united and reach its promise land.’’

The governor later presented baskets of fruits and cartons of drinks for breaking of their fast for the day.