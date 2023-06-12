Democracy Day: Gov. Nwifuru urges Nigerians to discard sentiments on leaders

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has called on Nigerians to discard sentiments and work with the new administration of President Ahmed Tinubu, to achieve a more prosperous nation.

Nwifuru reiterated that putting away sentiments would also go a long way in advancing the country’s democracy.

The Governor made the call in his 2023 Democracy Day celebration message in Abakaliki, the capital city Monday.

He noted that the celebration presented a huge opportunity for Nigerians to take stock of both progress and challenges as it affected the nation’s democracy.

“Today is a memorable and an eventful period in the annals of our nation. 24 years of an uninterrupted democratic rule is a clear indication that Nigerians have taken their destiny in their hands.

“Though, the democratic trajectory has been characterized by mixed experience, we are confident that the challenges will be surmounted in a matter of time,” Nwifuru added.

The Governor however described democracy as the best system, where ultimate power rested on the people.

He urged political actors to learn from the obstacles, in order to build a nation that would be anchored on equity, fairness and justice.

“The periods of elections are over and time has come for all to close ranks; put aside primordial sentiments and work together in the interest of the nation and our democracy,” he advised.

Nwifuru commended Tinubu for his steps so far, saying it was an indication that the future of the nation would turn brighter.