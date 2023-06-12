Democracy Day: Gov. Alia assures Benue workers of prompt payment of salaries

Civil servants in Benue will soon heave a sigh of relief, as Governor Hyacinth Alia has assured them of payment of salaries before the month’s end.

Alia gave the assurance during his Democracy Day broadcast Monday in Makurdi, the capital city, specifying that the workers’ take home pay would now be paid on the 25 of every month, effective from June.

“Indeed, as from 25th of this month, civil servants should start expecting alerts of their payments.

“Good people of Benue, we are aware of your sufferings and hardships, especially civil servants and retirees, due to non-payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

“We call for your patience and understanding, as we are working hard to address these problems,” Alia said.

He also assured non-indigenes residing in the State that his government was not only for Benue indigenes, saying that all legitimate residents were considered as Benue people and would always be treated fairly, with respect and decorum.

He stated that the hard decisions his government had taken so far were for the common good, stressing that there was no room for witch hunting in his government.

“We will not shy away from taking those decisions that may look harsh but have become the foundations on which the peaceful and prosperous Benue of our dreams will be built.

“I call on our people not to despair but to keep hope alive, because a new Benue is possible, not through any other means but with all hands being on deck,” he said.