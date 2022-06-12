Democracy Day: Glo enjoins Nigerians to strive for peace, unity 

As the nation marks the 23rd anniversary of return to democratic rule, foremost digital services company, Globacom, has enjoined Nigerians to use the occasion to work assiduously for peace, unity and progress in the country.

In a congratulatory message released in Lagos over the weekend, Globacom called on Nigerians to come together irrespective of differences in tribe and religion, adding that the country can only achieve greatness in a peaceful atmosphere.

Globacom said, “keeping the country united is a great way to honour the heroes of our democracy. Nigerians should, therefore, tap into the power of inherent in the country by joining hands to sustain the territorial integrity of the country at all cost.”

The company which stated that there could never be development in the absence of peace urged Nigerians who are known to be a vibrant, diligent and hardworking people to continue to uphold a positive image of the country anywhere they find themselves across the globe.

It also called on them to support all levels of government in the country to improve the quality of life of every citizen and giving them the much needed dividends of democracy.

Globacom restated its resolve to continue to empower its subscribers and Nigerians at large with world-class telecommunication services and unlimited opportunities to excel in their endeavour.