Democracy Day: Don’t lose hope, Ndoma-Egba tells Nigerians

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, the Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, on Monday in Abuja enjoined Nigerians to be steadfast in their faith and hope as the nation marks its Democracy Day.

In his message, Ndoma-Egba explained that the freedom of choice was one of the most important ingredients of the democratic system.

He said that any system that subverted the will of the people, destroyed the progress of the society.

He said: “Democracy, in spite of its limitations and challenges, remains the best form of government anywhere in the world as the freedom to choose leaders makes democracy the popular choice.”

The NDDC chairman said that the current challenges the country was going through were temporary, adding that no democratically elected government would intentionally hurt the people that put it office.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration remains committed to the welfare of Nigerians.

He said that the 2018 budget was specifically targeted to address the basic needs of the masses, adding that the implementation of the budget would bring succour to Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be relentless in the hope for a better Nigeria and continue to pray the country and its leaders.