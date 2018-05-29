Democracy Day: Buhari’s speech apt, inspires hope – NOA boss

Wahab Ishola, the Lagos State Director, National Orientation Agency, on Tuesday, called on Nigerians to give the present administration the needed support to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Ishola told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos while reacting to the Democracy Day broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the nationwide broadcast, the President listed the achievements of his administration in the key areas of power, security and fight against corruption in the last three years.

The President said his government had restored hope to the country and called for the support of all citizens to achieve more.

Buhari also called for peace as the general elections were approaching, adding that he would soon sign the ‘Not-too-Young bill’ to encourage more youths to seek public offices.

Reacting, Ishola said the President’s speech was apt and inspired hope in a better Nigeria.

He said that the speech provided answers to some of the questions asked by many Nigerians.

Ishola added that Buhari set the records straight on his achievements in the last three years and restated government’s commitment to do more.

He said: “The President’s speech is spring that it addressed all the questions people are asking.

“Questions about his achievements and his agenda to move the nation forward were answered.

“The President clearly highlighted all of his achievements in the area of corruption fight, economy and security.

“The President touched on the challenges ahead and how he would galvanise the country to greatness.

“The speech clearly inspires hope in a better country, citizens should support the government to enable it achieve more.”

Ishola said the achievements of the President Buhari were verifiable and that only sceptics would not acknowledge them.

The NOA boss explained that the present administration had done a lot to clean the system, saying those complaining were doing so because it was not business as usual.

He said the avowed commitment to continue to fight corruption was commendable.

Debo Adeniran, Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, described the speech as “spot on”.

Adeniran lauded the government in its fight against corruption, saying corruption was becoming bad business under Buhari.

He said: “The President has no doubt achieved a lot on the fight against corruption as graft has now become bad business.

“Looters are finding it extremely difficult to launder stolen money and public officials now need to think twice before stealing.

“Corruption, though still with us, certainly has no hiding place under this government.”

Adeniran urged Nigerians to support the government to ensure that the fight recorded more success.

Also reacting, Chairman of Buhari Patriotic Movement, Saheed Balogun, said the President’s speech brightened the nation’s dreams for greatness.

He said the President addressed the fundamental issues of development as well as his numerous achievements.

Balogun said: “But it is clear the President was modest on his achievements as he had done a lot to impact on lives.”

He commended the President’s promise to pass the Not-too-Young bill as it would widen opportunities for young people.

Balogun said the promise has defeated the belief in some quarters that the President had little regard for young people.