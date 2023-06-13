Democracy Day: Bauchi women calls for inclusion in governance

Some women groups in Bauchi have advocated for the inclusion of more women in governance to contribute to national development and strengthen democratic system in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) interviewed various women groups in Bauchi state to mark the 2023 Democracy Day, celebration on Monday.

Bauchi state Coordinator, Princess Markus Network of Women with Disabilities, said that women participation in governance and decision making will resolve issues around women.

She acknowledged that there are womenfolk who are intellectuals and can handle the affairs of government without hitches.

“We have intellectuals and technocrats with the capacity to bring changes through innovations that will foster and strengthen democracy in the state,” she said.

Markus lamented over the non-attainment of the 35 per cent inclusion of women in governance.

“Women are rarely carried along in elected offices but gradually we are appointed for political offices and we are doing wonderfully well.

“The government can do more while political parties should also consider more women in governance as a new dispensation comes on board,” she said.

Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi chapter, Rashida Yusuf commended the Bauchi state government for appointing more women into political offices.

She said that women are stakeholders and positive thinkers in societal development.

Yusuf noted that women have a stake in sustaining democracy, and demanded that the system should priotize women participation in governance and leadership.

The duo groups appreciated the administration of Gov. Bala Mohammed for appointing women into various positions during the last administration.

Aisha Musa and Khadija Ismail, both housewives, further called on the government to appoint women with capacity and compensate politicians by way of awarding contracts for growth and development.

NAN