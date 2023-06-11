Democracy Day: Atiku tasks Nigerians to strive towards having a free society

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said it is time for Nigerians to reflect as a people and a country in the journey to become a democratic society.

This is contained in a statement personally signed Sunday by the former number two citizen of the country.

Atiku stated that for Nigerians who were around during the dark days of military dictatorships, it was important that we appreciate the successes that we have achieved in making democracy the norm of politics in Nigeria.

He noted that democracy without a corresponding commitment to the principles of fairness and fidelity to the rule of play by stakeholders in the processes of conducting elections still leaves the people prostrate to tendencies of dictatorship.

The statement reads in part: “For our democracy to be fully fledged, it must constantly evolve away from the current practice where the governing elite determines the outcome of elections.

“Many times, when I take stock of the activism that birthed the current democratic dispensation, I am even more convinced that a lot of work still lies ahead.

“Democracy and the process of democratization is a constant work in progress. While what we celebrate today is a return to civil rule in Nigeria, the desire to make our democracy self-sustaining and independent of anti-democratic elements is the new frontier of participation by all democrats.

“As it requires collective energy and commitment to attain civil rule, it will require a concomitant commitment to advance the cause of democracy and our democratization process.

“The challenge ahead of us and the future of our democracy will rely heavily on what we do or fail to do today.”

Atiku observed that to achieve this noble goal, our commitment to the cause of democracy must be eternal.

He added: “Folks on the other side, enemies of democracy, whom we are up against, are not resting. To defeat them, we must do more!”

Atiku congratulated Nigerians, in celebration of return to civil rule, calling the consciousness to the reality that democracy in Nigeria remains in bondage and it will need the energy of all of us to rescue it.