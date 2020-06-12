As Nigerians from all walks of life celebrate June 12 as democracy day for the country, the All Progressives Congress in the United Kingdom has added its voice, describing the day as “heroic and promising”.

The Diaspora chapter made this known to the press via an electronic email signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Jacob Ogunseye.

According to the statement, the chapter in the Diaspora described June 12 as a day to remember in the chronicle of democracy in Nigeria.

It said: “As far as we are concerned, June 12 represents everything democracy stands for; it is commendable that President Muhammadu Buhari has come to affirm this as our democracy day.

“As a people in the Diaspora, democracy in Nigeria has rekindled the hope and struck off the fear. It has brought us to a point we have recognized the strength of our diversity, it has opened a new cause for us as a people, to this end, we are strongly behind the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as he continues to steer the affairs of the nation.”

Admonishing the people, Ogunseye said: “It is time for us to come together and bring our gold out of the mud. Without gainsaying, June 12 is more than just a historic day; it is a monument on its own. We should use it to foster unity and develop our nation.

“On behalf of many of us on this side of the world, I want to salute Nigerians around the globe on this historic day, together, we will be stronger and will definitely triumph over our adversaries.”