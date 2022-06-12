Democracy Day: APC chieftain salutes Nigerians on democratization process

A former Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Osita Opara, has commended Nigerians “for their resilience and commitment to the democratization process.”

Opara made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the occasion of the country’s democracy day in Abuja Sunday.

He said Nigeria had since inception of the present democracy affirmed renewed determination to preserve and protect the process.

He added that “Nigerians treasured democracy so much and guarded it jealousy, irrespective of the challenges and brazen shortcomings.

“We are not where we are supposed to be but we are at least somewhere better than where we were before,” he said.

The APC chieftain who congratulated Nigerians “on their doggedness in defence of democracy”, said the recent peaceful conduct of APC Presidential primary election was a testament of the country’s commitment to democracy.

He explained that Nigerians would continue to uphold the tenets of democracy aimed at elongating the democratization process.

According to him, the worst democracy is better than the best military regime.

Opara also saluted the leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari and other heroes of democracy in efforts to preserve the country’s democracy.

Recall that Buhari in 2018 declared June 12 as the new Nigeria’s Democracy Day, in place of May 29.

NAN