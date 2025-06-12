Democracy Day: Akpabio pays tribute to Tinubu as architect of Nigeria’s  democracy 

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has commended President Bola Tinubu as one of the architects of Nigeria’s democracy and taking courageous decisions as the leader of Nigeria.

Akpabio made the commendation in his remarks at the joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate which was addressed by President Tinubu as part of the activities to mark the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

According to Senator Akpabio, “The National Assembly is proud to host you, our President, our compatriot, and one of our own, as you fulfil the solemn constitutional duty of addressing the nation.

“This chamber honours you not merely as the President, but as one of the architects of the very democratic foundation we commemorate today. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, we have seen transformation in his bold approach to difficult reforms.

“From unifying the foreign exchange market, to local government autonomy, to the formation of the regional development commissions, to Nigerian Education Loan Fund, to removing fuel subsidies, to attracting foreign investments, to tax reforms, this administration has not shied away from the hard decisions required to stabilise and grow our economy.

“These efforts are gradually restoring investor confidence, laying the foundations for long-term prosperity, and refocusing government expenditure toward productive investments.

“Mr President, we commend you for your boldness, your vision, and your unwavering belief in Nigeria’s future. Likewise, the 10th National Assembly,” he said.

Akpabio also described Tinubu as a great democrat who suffered personal loses for democracy to thrive in Nigeria. “Many, including Your Excellency, stood tall in those days of darkness. While others chose silence or compromise, you chose courage.

“At great personal cost, NADECO which you were part of, helped sustain the flame of liberty when it was most at risk of going out. So as we mark this day, let us remember those who bled so we could vote.

“Those who took risks so we could speak. Those who were buried so that freedom might rise. Let us also pay tribute to all those who played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s democratic transition. This year’s theme—“26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development”—is not a slogan. It is a call to purpose,” he said.

Akpabio also listed some of the achievements of the National Assembly, ahead of its second anniversary on June 13. “From its inception, the 10th Senate demonstrated a renewed vigor for addressing the country’s complex challenges through purposeful legislation.

“This commitment is reflected in its extraordinary output: a total of 844 bills have been introduced within its first two years—an unprecedented figure that underscores the Senate’s proactive posture in tackling pressing national issues.

“Out of this impressive volume, 107 bills are currently at the committee stage, undergoing the necessary scrutiny and stakeholder engagement that ensures quality legislation, 206 bills are awaiting first reading, reflecting a robust pipeline of legislative ideas prepared for formal introduction, and 409 bills have advanced to second reading.

“Notably, the Senate has passed 96 bills, a record for any Nigerian Senate at this stage of the legislative cycle. Even more significantly, 52 of these bills have been assented to by the President, translating into enforceable laws that will shape governance, economic development, public welfare, and national security.

“These bills include the National Education Fund, local government autonomy bill, regional development commissions, tax reforms, universities and tertiary institutions, agricultural institutions etc.

“Moreover, the Tenth Senate has acted decisively on 26 Executive Bills, showcasing a healthy balance of cooperation and oversight in its engagement with the executive arm.

“These executive-sponsored legislations address key policy areas and benefit from the Senate’s thorough review and refinement before passage.

“Beyond bills, the 10th Senate has received a total of 80 petitions from citizens and civil society. This is a testimony to public trust in the institution. Of these, 18 petitions have been fully adopted, providing redress, transparency, and institutional accountability,” he said.

As part of activities marking Nigeria’s 2025 Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred national honours on dozens of distinguished Nigerians, including posthumous awards for late pro-democracy activists, politicians, journalists, and civil rights leaders.

The honourees were described by the President as ‘heroes and heroines of democracy.’ Tinubu noted that the awards serve as a tribute to the sacrifices made in the struggle to entrench and sustain democracy in Nigeria.

The presiding officers of the National Assembly were formally decorated by the President with the award of national honours earlier conferred on them.

