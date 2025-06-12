Democracy Day: AANI President urges leaders to prioritize good governance

As the country mark 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, the President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, has congratulated Nigerians, commending them for their steadfast belief in the democratic process and calling on leaders to uphold the principles of good governance.

Ambassador Okafor, in his stirring Democracy Day message, congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and all Nigerians on the occasion, describing it as a celebration of the nation’s democratic journey, resilience, and collective will.‎

‎“We salute the resilience, patriotism, and belief of Nigerians in democracy,” Okafor said. “Your steadfast support has been the bedrock of our democratic journey.”

‎The AANI President also acknowledged the critical role played by the Armed Forces and other security agencies in safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic institutions. He lauded their dedication and urged them to continue their service with “professionalism and integrity.”‎

‎“We commend the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sacrifice and dedication as guardians of democracy,” he stated, “and urge them to continue protecting the lives and property of all citizens.”

‎Okafor, a seasoned diplomat and senior member of the National Institute, used the occasion to call on all tiers of government to recommit to democratic ideals, urging them to prioritize accountability, transparency, and the welfare of the people.‎

‎“As we celebrate this milestone, we call on all tiers of government to rededicate themselves to the principles of democracy, accountability, good governance, and the well-being of all Nigerians,” he said.‎

‎In a pointed appeal to political actors, he warned against divisive rhetoric and actions that could destabilize the polity.

“We urge our political leaders to shun divisive rhetoric and avoid heating the polity,” he warned. “Instead, let us all focus on providing responsive leadership and addressing our nation’s myriad of insecurity and socio-economic challenges.”

‎The message closed with a strong call for national unity and a collective resolve to build a better Nigeria.

“Let us remain united in our resolve to build a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Nigeria,” Ambassador Okafor concluded. “Happy Democracy Day!”

