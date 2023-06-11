Democracy Day 2023: Sanwo-Olu to attend June 12 anniversary

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will join millions of Lagosians on Monday to celebrate June 12 Democracy Day in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will observe the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election believed widely to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola. He will join leaders of pro-democracy groups and Civil Society Organisations to celebrate the acclaimed freest and fairest poll in the political history of Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a keynote speech at the 30th Anniversary of June 12, organized by Alliance for Yoruba Democratically Movements, themed: “30 Years After June 12: Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future Years.”

The Governor will also take part in a procession to the residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, to lay a wreath at the grave of the deceased.