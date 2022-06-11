Subscribe
Democracy Day 2022: Buhari addresses Nigerians on Sunday

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on June 12,  at 7.00 a.m. as part of activities marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

”Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the presidential media aide further stated.

