Demi Lee Moore named Spotify EQUAL Artist for March

South African pop artist Demi Lee Moore has been announced as Spotify EQUAL Africa’s Artist for March 2025, highlighting her powerful voice and significant contribution to the Afrikaans music scene.

Demi Lee emerges as the first South African artist to join this year’s Spotify EQUAL Africa programme – a global initiative that supports women’s music through education, inspiration and networking opportunities, showing the platform’s support for female artists all year round.



Her album, “Mis Eet Slaap Herhaal”, quickly achieved Gold status, selling over 15,000 copies in 14 days. 2018 marked a pivotal year in Demi Lee’s destiny when she entered “Die Kontrak” – a competition that began with 2 000 participants – and emerged victorious.

Demi Lee Moore’s impact on Spotify is undeniable; in 2023 she was recognised as one of the top artists in the Afrikaans music category. “Being a part of the EQUAL campaign means the world to me,” says Moore. “To be in a position to inspire women in the industry and little girls growing up with big dreams is such a blessing!”

“Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme is dedicated to empowering female voices in Africa, spotlighting artists who continue to push boundaries with their artistry,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. “Demi Lee exemplifies the calibre of talent the programme aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with her and will continue to use the EQUAL Africa programme to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping showcase their incredible talents to a global audience.”

We sat down with Demi Lee to learn more about her and her music:

1.⁠ ⁠What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I absolutely LOVE cooking, I love my dogs more than anything and I love to wakeboard. I also worked as an air hostess straight after school and later became a nail technician as a side job from home, all while I was working my way up in the music industry.

2.⁠ ⁠When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I had a connection to music from a very young age. I was always part of the theatre and performing in school. I loved the feeling that music and being on stage gave me. Being able to be creative and share it with people is so fulfilling. After school, I just decided that I’m gonna go for it. My why has always been ‘WHY NOT’. I do not believe in losing, I believe in learning and growing. How could I not use the talent God has given me? If I can make someone experience emotion through my music, uplift them and make them forget in dark moments, I am truly fulfilling my calling. Music is the soundtrack to our lives, every heartbreak, wedding, birthday – every memory is connected to music and it is the greatest gift to be part of just a moment in someone’s life.

3.⁠ ⁠Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

My biggest influence from Africa has been Mango Groove, I always wanted to play with a band and I remember the first time I had the opportunity, we sang a Mango Groove Medley. Naturally, as an Afrikaans artist, the artists I listen to most growing up in Africa have been from the Afrikaans music scene.

4.⁠ ⁠To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone and style?

My sound has definitely changed over the years and I always try something new with every album, but one aspect that has remained is my ‘country’ influence. I have a very organic approach while still keeping it pop with a country feel to it. With the new album we coloured outside the lines, bringing in some saxophone elements with a jazzy sound on the one song but still remaining true to Demi.

5.⁠ ⁠Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

I believe the biggest part of being successful is believing in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, how will you convince other people to?

6.⁠ ⁠How do you navigate the music space as a female artist and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

Being a woman in a male-dominated industry is extremely challenging but having confidence in your purpose is key. I think being female is my super power. I can tap into my emotions and really connect with females listening to my music and inspire young women to not stray away from who they are. I only put out music that portrays a message that I want to share and is true to who I am. I want to inspire the next generation of female artists to follow their dreams and believe that they, too, can dominate a male-dominated industry.

7.⁠ ⁠A quote from you about your experience navigating the male-dominated world of music and what being a part of the EQUAL programme means to you”

I believe in always having perspective in every situation. There is a Jane Fonda quote from an old movie –

“There are watchers in this world and there are doers. The watchers sit around watching the doers, do”

We need to be both. Watchers first, to learn, observe and then apply what we have seen. Then we need to become doers. And the only way you can be a doer is to do and try everything you possibly can to get your name heard, to never allow your own ego or opinions of others to ever stand in your way.

If you’re not putting in the work, it’s never going to happen for you. Even if you are better, you will need to work harder. Purpose should be the centre of your focus.

With music sung in English and Afrikaans, check out Demi Lee on the EQUAL Africa playlist.

