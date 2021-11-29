Dembele rejects latest Barca offer

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has reportedly rejected the club’s latest offer of a new deal.

The France international is running down the final few months of his existing Blaugrana contract and is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

La Blaugrana are working to tie Dembele down to fresh terms at Camp Nou, with manager Xavi confirming that he wants the ex-Borussia Dortmund man to stay put.

However, Sport claimed that Dembele has rejected Barcelona’s latest offer of a renewal due to the fact that he has ‘better proposals’ from clubs elsewhere.

Manchester United reportedly view Dembele as one of their priority targets for next year, but they are believed to be joined in the race for the 24-year-old by Newcastle United.

Dembele has only made three appearances this season due to injury, featuring for the first time in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign off the bench against Villarreal at the weekend.