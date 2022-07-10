Dembele agrees new Barcelona terms

Ousmane Dembele has agreed to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Sport said Dembele will re-sign with Barcelona for another two years. In recent hours, the player’s agent and the club have taken the necessary steps to find an agreement for the Frenchman to remain at Camp Nou.

The remaining details to sort were small, not especially significant according to the two parties, but the final conversations did not take place until Friday.

Barça contacted Moussa Sissoko, the player’s agent, to solve the final details needed to close the deal. It could be announced in the middle of next week.

Barça, Xavi Hernandez and technical director Jordi Cruyff have fought for the Frenchman to stay. Their stance was in contrast to the tension, which was at times generated between sporting director Mateu Alemany, and Sissoko.