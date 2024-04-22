Delta’s Big Heart: Oborevwori’s politics without bitterness, by Emmanuel Aziken

Against the background of the vicious and malicious attacks on his person in the approach to the 2023 governorship election, it was a sign of a big heart that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori showed up with joy at the 40th birthday ceremony of one of Delta State’s leading political actors from the other side of the fray. Governor Oborevwori’s presence at the 40th birthday thanksgiving of Stella Okotete on April 21 was a demonstration of not just Christian love, but also a major act of statesmanship. It was the Peoples Democratic Party leader embracing one of All Progressives Congress’s energetic and vivacious female commanders.

Expectedly, it was enlivened with the presence of some of the leading APC chiefs in Delta State and around the country.

They were led by Olorogun Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, was away in Ondo State on party duties where he was serving as the Secretary of the party’s governorship primary committee.

Cognisant of the mixed political multitude around him, Governor Oborevwori was blunt in his charge to the congregation, telling them to look beyond partisan political leanings and project the general interest of the state. While congratulating Okotete on thanking God for a life of great accomplishments at 40, the Governor said giving thanks to God was not only an appreciation, but also a prayer for more. He commended the celebrant for coming home to celebrate with her people, which was an indication that she remained a grassroot politician.

Oborevwori said in recognition of the heterogeneous political spread in the state: “I am very happy to be here today and it shows that I am a Governor for all Deltans. Seeing all the faces I know here shows that we are all one family in Delta State. I am Governor for all Deltans and I do not segregate. I want all of us to be united with the interest of developing Delta State.”

Continuing, with philosophical equanimity on the rotation of power, he said: “Leadership is turn by turn. The most important thing is to do what you should be remembered for while in office. Delta State will continue to enjoy peace, just as I promised in my MORE Agenda that we will continue to enhance peace and security. I thank you all for coming, even as I continue to count on your support.”

Okotete was appreciative of Governor Oborevwori’s presence as she thanked him for showing up despite their marked political differences. She also used the opportunity to thank God for His blessings upon her life over the past years rising from a councillor to the position of National Woman Leader and presently Executive Director, NEXIM.

Earlier in his sermon, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa urged Christians to cultivate the habit of praising God, adding that man would, in the course of life, encounter problems but would not be overwhelmed by them. Remarkably, the cleric, who performed her dedication 40 years ago at her birth, thanked God for her exploits in life.