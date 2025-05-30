Delta wins National Sports Festival + Medals table

Team Delta on Thursday emerged overall winner of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), securing 122 gold, 96 silver, and 105 bronze medals.

This gave Delta a total of 323 medals, placing them at the top of the final medals table at the conclusion of the festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Bayelsa finished second with 92 gold, 62 silver, and 70 bronze medals, amounting to 224 overall.

Ogun, the host of the festival, came third after winning 90 gold, 64 silver, and 78 bronze medals, totalling 232.

Rivers maintained fourth place with 74 gold, 56 silver, and 63 bronze medals, giving them a total of 193.

Edo State finished in fifth position, having won 63 gold, 96 silver, and 115 bronze medals, totalling 274 overall.

The final medals table revealed that 2,052 medals were shared among Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It brings together athletes from across the country to compete, promoting unity, sportsmanship, and excellence nationwide.

FINAL MEDAL TABLE

STATE TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

Delta 122 96 105 323 Bayelsa 92 62 70 224 Ogun 90 64 78 232 Rivers 74 56 63 193 Edo 63 96 115 274 Oyo 36 36 49 121 Lagos 35 43 85 163 FCT 14 8 17 39 Osun 13 3 11 27 Akwa Ibom 12 10 18 40 Abia. 10 16 37 63 Plateau 8 13 24 45 Kano 6 11 10 27 Kwara 6 11 10 27 Cross River 5 3 8 16 Imo 4 6 23 33 Kaduna 3 8 4 15 Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) 2 8 11 21 Ondo 2 6 16 24 Anambra 2 6 10 18 Ekiti 2 3 13 18 Katsina 2 1 2 5 Enugu 1 7 8 16 Niger 1 5 4 10 Nasarawa 1 4 12 17 Borno 1 4 3 8 Bauchi 1 2 5 8 Ebonyi 1 0 1 2 Benue 0 4 11 15 Yobe 0 3 1 4 Jigawa 0 2 4 6 Taraba 0 2 1 3 Adamawa 0 1 4 5 Sokoto 0 1 2 3 Kogi 0 0 4 4 Kebbi 0 0 2 2 Zamafara 0 0 1 1

TOTAL 609 601 842 2,052.

