Delta urged to equip university computing students with global standard tools

Cybersecurity expert, Engr. Christian Onyinye Ijeh, an Omumu Agbor, Delta State-born technology professional, has called on the Delta State Government to launch an ambitious talent-readiness programme aimed at modernising computing education in the state-owned universities.

The vision of the cybersecurity expert, who is based in Poland, is to ensure graduates leave school prepared to compete in the global tech marketplace.

In a policy brief presented to education stakeholders, Ijeh outlined a strategy that blends curriculum reform, industry partnerships, and practical training environments.

He believes that if Delta State invests in modern laboratories, cloud credits, industry certifications, and structured work placements, students will not only be employable, but “export-ready” for international opportunities.

Delta State’s expanding digital economy is driving demand for professionals in software engineering, cybersecurity, data science, and cloud administration.

Yet many computing departments still rely on outdated syllabi and limited facilities, leaving graduates to acquire essential skills only after entering the workforce.

Ijeh argued that closing this skills gap would boost graduate employment, attract private investment, and fuel local startup growth.

His proposal begins with a complete curriculum overhaul, introducing secure software engineering, cloud computing, DevOps, data science, artificial intelligence, and product design, while integrating ethics and data protection across all courses.

Students would work with industry-standard tools such as Git/GitHub, Linux, Docker/Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, and at least one major cloud platform: AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, available around the clock through sandbox environments.

To ensure academic programmes reflect industry expectations, courses would be mapped to globally recognised certifications, including CompTIA, Linux Foundation, Cisco Networking, cloud associate-level credentials, and entry-level cybersecurity qualifications.

Real-world experience would be built into programmes through mandatory internships, co-op placements, and capstone projects, all coordinated by a dedicated state-run placement office working directly with employers.

Ijeh stressed that this transformation requires hiring practicing professionals from the technology sector, not just general university lecturers, so students learn from experts with current, hands-on experience in the tools and practices used globally.

Faculty development would include annual training, industry sabbaticals, and incentives linked to student success and engagement with the tech sector.

The plan’s centrepiece is the creation of “Global Tools” Learning Labs on university campuses.

These would feature high-speed internet, virtualisation capabilities, and licensed or open-source software to control costs.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure would enable students to access customised learning environments remotely, while dedicated cyber ranges would host security drills, penetration testing, and capture-the-flag competitions.

Partnerships with global technology providers such as AWS Academy, Microsoft Learn for Educators, Google Cloud for Education, GitHub Student Developer Pack, and specialised training programmes from Cisco, Red Hat, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and EC-Council would provide discounted exam vouchers and integrated coursework.

Innovation would be encouraged through on-campus hubs offering mentorship, intellectual property guidance, and small grants for product development.

An annual Delta Tech Challenge would invite students to create solutions for local problems in agriculture, public safety, healthcare, education, and transportation, with winning ideas receiving seed funding and potential government-backed pilot programmes.

Governance reforms would see lecturers earning industry certifications, participating in externships, and collaborating with an Industry Advisory Board made up of cloud computing, security, fintech, AI, and product design experts who would review academic content each year.

A University Open Source Programme Office would connect students and faculty with global developer communities.

Equity measures would include laptop-loan programmes, repair clinics, data stipends, extended lab access, and facilities for students with disabilities.

Outreach programmes would target female and underrepresented groups in technology, supported by mentorship and scholarships.

Implementation would start with forming the advisory board, auditing facilities and curriculum, securing partnerships, and approving budgets.

This would be followed by lab renovations, deployment of virtual and cyber range environments, faculty training, and pilot courses.

Within two years, all core courses would be modernised, internships would be compulsory, and the first Delta Tech Challenge would be held.

Graduates would leave with certifications, professional portfolios, and practical experience.

Progress would be measured by a majority of graduates holding at least one global certification, all students maintaining active technical portfolios, higher employment rates, better starting salaries, faculty with current industry credentials, and a steady stream of student-led startups.

Funding sources could include state education and technology budgets, grants, corporate social responsibility programmes, and development agency partnerships, with costs reduced through open-source adoption, educational licensing, and cloud provider credits.

Ijeh cautioned against vendor lock-in, advocating for teaching core concepts alongside platform-specific skills and promoting portable technologies such as containers and infrastructure-as-code.

He emphasised the need to embed data protection and cybersecurity best practices into every project, backed by robust service-level commitments to ensure consistent access to labs and virtual systems.

“This is not about shiny equipment,” Ijeh said, adding: “It’s about graduates who can build, secure, and ship real systems with the same tools used in London, Lagos, and San Francisco.

“With the right push, Delta can become a net exporter of tech talent.”

