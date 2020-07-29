The Delta State Government said it has trained 5,697 teachers from public and private schools across the state’s 25 local government areas on COVID-19 protocols to ensure adequate safety of school children from contracting the virus.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday said the training was organised by the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

He stated that the training, at St Patrick’s College, was aimed at ensuring that the teachers would in turn train others in their various schools.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to safeguard the health of residents, especially teachers and school children.

Ukah said the training was informed by the need to encourage teachers and to ascertain their level of commitment toward safeguarding the health of school children and the school community.

He added: “The state government will provide critical measures to avert spread of coronavirus in the wake of schools’ resumption.

“Government will supply items such as hand sanitizers and face masks, needed for curtailing the virus in learning environment, sick bays will also be provided for schools where none was available.

“Washing buckets and liquid soap will be provided in schools and placed in strategic locations, while tankers supply water to schools without borehole/water.

“Infrared thermometers will also be given to schools for temperature screening, and teachers must always ensure that appropriate safety measures are adhered to at all times.

“Free toll lines will be provided, while teachers and students will be advised not to panic.”

The commissioner said the two-day training, taking place at three centres with large halls in each of the 25 local governments, was to ensure that social distance was maintained.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that students in exiting classes will resume on August 4 across the nation as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.