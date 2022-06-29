Delta to unveil Sports Festival logo, mascot

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2022 National Sports Festival will today unveil the logo and mascot for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to commence in November this year.

Secretary of the LOC, Sir, Chris Anaziah said the logo and mascot would be unveiled in Asaba at the Government House Unity Hall with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the chief host.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare with other members of Main Organising Committee (MOC) headed by the Sports’ Ministry Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Isma’il Abubakar, will also be present that the unveiling ceremony.

The LOC had earlier though its Chairman and Secretary to the Delta State Government, (SSG) Chief Patrick Ukah, reiterated Delta’s commitment to the hosting of the 21st National Sports Festival as the best of the festival since its inception.

He had asserted that the Asaba 2022 National Sports Festival would be the best of its kind as it will be second to none since the inception of the games in the country since 1973.

He noted that Delta as a major sporting state in the country, are committed to providing the best of facilities for citizens of the country and not just Deltans alone.