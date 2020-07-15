The Delta State Government says it will soon begin the enumeration of property in the state to strengthen its revenue generation in line with World Bank recommendation to meet certain thresholds.

Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the virtual State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Asaba.

He said property owners in the state, particularly in the urban centres, should brace up to pay property tax.

Aniagwu said that improving property tax was a condition by the World Bank for the state government to access its grant through the Disbursement Linked Indicators by meeting certain thresholds.

The commissioner said the grant would help to meet the developmental needs of the state and improve the standard of living of the people.

According to the commissioner, the World Bank floated the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Project, which has different DLIs.

He said: “States who meet certain thresholds will have opportunity to strengthen their revenue base and attract grant from the World Bank to build their economy.

“Today, we have approved the strengthening of our revenue generation from property tax.

“This implies that the government will commence with the enumeration of buildings in the urban centres.

“The World Bank, as much as it wants to give you grants, wants to see your ability to make more money, particularly in strengthening you IGR.

“At the moment, the state is not getting up to three per cent from property tax.

“We shall soon commence enumeration and as such make more money and also attract grant from the World Bank for the purpose of adding value and building more infrastructure and creating jobs for our people.”

As part of government efforts to meet the water and sanitation needs of the people, Aniagwu said the state government would collaborate with the Federal Government in the P-Wash Scheme.

According to Aniagwu, the council has approved that the state government should pay the sum of N295 million as counterpart funding to build three water projects across the three senatorial districts.

He said: “The Federal Government, likewise, is expected to build another three water schemes, making it six water projects across the state.”

He also said the state government had given approval to partner two private firms to secure N10 billion Central Bank of Nigeria one-digit interest loan to develop the Aboh-Ogwashi Agricultural Industrial Park.

Aniagwu said the state government and the two entities would jointly repay the CBN loan, adding that the state had 40 per cent equity, while the partners had 30 per cent each.

He said the state government would secure 2,507 hectares of land to enable it key into the CBN cassava production programme and appealed to communities to make donations in that regard.

The commissioner also disclosed that the council approved the construction of some road projects in Uwvie, Ima North East and in Udu local government areas of the state.

He said Okwatata, with adjoining streets in Uwvie, to be constructed by the Warri-Uwvie and Environs Development Authority, would cost about N280 million.