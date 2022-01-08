Delta State Police Command arrests suspected robbers, drug dealers

Delta State Police Command has apprehended suspected robbers and recovered stolen vehicles.

The Command has also nabbed suspected drug dealers and discovered some hard drugs.

The State’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Ari Muhammad Ali, disclosed Saturday.

In a statement issued Saturday, in Asaba, the State’s capital, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, CP Ali narrated: “On 07/01/2022 at about 0430hrs Dragon Patrol Teams while on stop and search duty along Warri/Sapele Road intercepted one Toyota Venza with Reg. no. FKJ 420 GT, chassis number 4t3bk3bb0bu056957 and Engine number 6668351 Grey in colour driven by one Akpoyerinebele ‘m’ 33yrs of mechanic village Effurun in company of another occupant (name unknown) the other occupant immediately took to his heels and ran into the bush while the driver was arrested.

“Upon searching of the vehicle, a phone number was found inside. During the course of investigation, the owner of the vehicle was contacted through the phone number found in the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle confirmed that the vehicle was snatched at NDC road Ozoro at gun point by five man robbery gang at about 0100hrs of same date.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing suspect is ongoing”.

The statement related further: “On the 05/01/2022 at about 1530hrs, the Command Crack Squad while acting on intelligence gathered, raided a suspected criminal hideout along Jakpa Road, Warri and in the process arrested two suspects namely, Felix Aroh ‘m’ age 43yrs and Erumu Ogodo ‘m’ age 20yrs.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them; Three (3) containers of Loud, eight (8) wraps of Kolorado hard drugs, four (4) packets of rolling paper, one hundred and forty three (143) wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and some sachets of tramadol.

“The team also raided another criminal hideout in Agbor metropolis and arrested Musa Abdullahi ‘m’ age 25 and Gift Ahemte ‘f’ age 53yrs and recovered 8kg of Indian hemp, volume 5 and swinol drugs”.

The south south State Police head pointed out that on 7/1/2021, Crack surveillance team raided a criminal hideout in Issele-Asagba where one Blessing Nwabuokei ‘f’ age 32yrs was arrested and 12kg of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and some quantity of cocaine were recovered from her.

Investigation the CP confirmed was still ongoing.

“On the 2/1/2022 at about 1300hrs, Acting on intelligence gathered over a period of time, operatives from Area Command Warri raided Ugborikoko community.

‘During the raid, one Randy Omovie ‘m’ was arrested and one G3 rifle with breach No. 69021340 and battle axe were recovered from him. One Sunny Blessing ‘m’ a suspected drug dealer was also arrested and substance suspected to be Indian hemp soaked in gin, fourteen wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine, eight bottles of codeine, ten cups of loud were recovered from him”.

Edafe confirmed that investigation was also ongoing on the saga.

While commending officers and men of the Command for their efforts in fighting crime, CP Ali admonished the officers to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime and criminality, as well as ensure that they continue raiding criminal hideouts/black spot with a view to ensuring that the battle is taken to the door steps of criminal elements, so that crime can be nipped in the bud.

The CP also encouraged members of the public to continue to support and partner with the Police by helping with useful and timely information as they relate to security in the State.