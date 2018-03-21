Delta spend N11b on Asaba flood control projects

The Delta Government says it is spending N11 billion in bringing permanent solution to the flood menace in Asaba, the state capital

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this during his quarterly media interaction in Asaba on Wednesday.

Okowa said that his administration was committed to fulfilling his campaign promises, including ending the ordeal Asaba residents encountered during the rainy season due to flooding.

According to him, the state government, after a thorough study of the flood challenges in the state capital, identified three critical areas to tackle.

He said: “The first is to drain waters from the Direct Labour Agency, Jesus Saves and Agric. Roads and evacuate it into the River Niger.

“This will be completed by the end of May, this year.

“The contract for the second drain project which will evacuate water from Ralph Uwechue to the Anwai River was awarded in February and it will be completed in 12 months.

“The third water drainage is to Delta State Broadcasting Station Road and Okpanam Road. This will also be completed in 12 months time.”

He said that the drainage projects were being handled by competent contractors, and gave the assurance that they would be completed on target.

Okowa, however, appealed to the people to be patient with government, adding that the impact of the projects would be felt in 2019.

The governor further disclosed that N720 million was spent in conducting the January 6, Local Government election in the state, including the runoff in some parts of the 25 council areas.

He also said that government had set aside N2 billion for the Ministry of Basic and Primary Education to renovate and furnish over 1, 600 public primary schools across the state.

He said the state government was supporting some local governments to build rural markets to grow commerce.

The governor added that it had completed the Oghara Market and approved the building of Ozoro and Burutu Markets.

On security, he said that government had inaugurated various peace-building committees which had ensured the sustainability of existing peace in the state.

He urged feuding communities in Delta to embrace peace and advised the youths who pose challenges to investors to desist from the act a law was in the making check their nefarious acts.

Okowa said that the state government had also approved some funds for the completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba for the hosting of the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Competition in August.

According to him, all ancillary facilities, including the swimming pools, packing lots, lightening, among others, will be completed before the competition.

The governor promised that the facilities would meet the international standard.

He said: “Work is ongoing at the stadium and we hope to complete it early enough for the hosting of the ASAC as we are expecting over 100 countries in attendance.”

Okowa also expressed hope that the ongoing work at the Asaba Airport would be completed before the ASAC competition.

He said that the contractor handling the airport runway project had assured that the work would be ready before April ending.

He said: “We want to reassure that we are committed and focused in delivering on our promises; there is a lot to be done and we hope that our resources will improve.

.We are urging the people to support us and for those youths who act as stumbling blocks to investors, I remind them that they are destroying their future.”