The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State says it has not released any new academic calendar for the 2020/2021 session.

The Commissioner, Patrick Ukah, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

Ukah advised parents and guardians to disregard the 2020/2021 academic calendar circulating in the social media purported to have emanated from the Ministry.

He said that the Ministry had not taken a decision on the 2020/2021 academic calendar.

The commissioner said that based on its programme on phased reopening of schools, beginning with certificate classes, only JSS 3 students were expected to resume school on September 8, 2020.

He said: “The resumption was preparatory to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Monday, September 21, 2020.

“I wondered why mischief makers will sit down and concoct false information that could mislead unsuspecting parents and guardians.

“Once a final decision was taken on the matter, an official statement from the ministry would be made public.”